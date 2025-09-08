media release: Cary Grant stars as an innocent man mistaken for a spy in one of director Alfred Hitchcock's greatest thrillers. While leaving New York's Plaza Hotel, advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Grant) has the misfortune of standing just as the name "George Kaplan" is paged--starting a lethal case of mistaken identity and a nonstop game of cat and mouse as he is pursued across North America by espionage agents trying to kill him--and by police who suspect him of murder.

North by Northwest

Mon Sep 8 2025 | 7:00 pm CST

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Production Year: 1959

Runtime: 136 minutes

Experience Hitchcock on the Big Screen at Hillside Theater at Taliesin.

This summer, film lovers and theater enthusiasts alike are in for a treat. Taliesin Preservation, River Valley Film Club and American Players Theatre are thrilled to invite you to a special cinematic event: a screening of three iconic Alfred Hitchcock films at the beautifully renovated Hillside Theater at Taliesin.

In anticipation of APT’s upcoming fall production of The 39 Steps—a fast-paced, witty adaptation inspired by Hitchcock’s 1935 classic of the same name—this film series offers a unique opportunity to dive into the suspense, intrigue, and style that made Hitchcock a legend.

Mark your calendars, and join us for this perfect prelude to our thrilling fall production!

Pick up your tickets for the films here! Tickets are $10 per film.