North Fish Hatchery Neighborhood Hub Groundbreaking

media release: The public is invited to join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta and the city of Fitchburg for a groundbreaking of the North Fish Hatchery Neighborhood Hub on Wednesday, July 31, at 3:30 pm at 2220 Traceway Drive, Fitchburg.  Below is a brief program summary of the ceremony, rendering of the facility and map showing the location of the Hub.

Program Agenda

  1. Welcome:  Brandon Rounds, Fitchburg CVBB
  2. Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta:
  3. Mike Zuehlke Engberg Anderson Architects
  4. John Riley, President of Sullivan Construction

