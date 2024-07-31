North Fish Hatchery Neighborhood Hub Groundbreaking
media release: The public is invited to join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta and the city of Fitchburg for a groundbreaking of the North Fish Hatchery Neighborhood Hub on Wednesday, July 31, at 3:30 pm at 2220 Traceway Drive, Fitchburg. Below is a brief program summary of the ceremony, rendering of the facility and map showing the location of the Hub.
Program Agenda
- Welcome: Brandon Rounds, Fitchburg CVBB
- Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta:
- Mike Zuehlke Engberg Anderson Architects
- John Riley, President of Sullivan Construction
