press release: The North Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project (CTH PD/McKee Road to the Beltline) is now in final design, with construction anticipated to occur from late 2019 through 2021. The reconstruction will replace deteriorating pavement, retaining walls and storm sewer, and include sanitary sewer and water main repairs as needed. Additional improvements will address intersection congestion, median access, safety, and multimodal design. The approved design includes a new multiuse path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the west side of the road, and streetscaping improvements at multiple locations. The reconstruction will provide better connectivity with surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, and support continued economic development along the corridor.

The final public meeting for the North Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project will be held April 8 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom, 2969 Cahill Main.. This meeting will include a presentation of the final project plans, with information about the construction schedule, anticipated impacts, and alternate routes. A Spanish language interpreter will be present (Un intérprete estará presente). Everyone is welcome!

Project Scope

-Improve intersection safety and congestion issues.

-Replace deteriorating pavement.

-Repair underground infrastructure (water, sanitary, and storm).

-Repair deteriorating retaining walls.

-Provide safer access to existing and future properties.

-Consider upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

-Consider upgrades to streetscaping (plantings, decorative elements).

Access the project website at www.fitchburgwi.gov/2504/ Fish-Hatchery-Road- Reconstruction to learn more.

To receive project updates by text and/or email, subscribe to "North Fish Hatchery Road Reconstruction Notifications" in the Notify Me list at www.fitchburgwi.gov/list.aspx.

Para obtener informacion en espanol, visite la pagina web: www.fitchburgwi.gov/2504/fish- hatchery-road-reconstruction, seleccion en la esquina inferior derecho de la pantalla y seleccione espanol. Se proveera de interpretes de sepanol en todas las reunions publicas.

Contact Zia Burcaya, Urban Assets, (608) 819-6566 x3, zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com