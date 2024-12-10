North Korea’s Involvement in Russia’s War against Ukraine

Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies and CREECA

Featuring UW-Madison specialists on US-Korea relations (David Fields), military history (John Hall), and Russian politics (Yoshiko Herrera) — and moderated by Law Professor Kevin Kelly, a Navy Reserve officer specializing in military operational law and international law issues — this panel will offer comments and perspective on North Korea’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and what’s at stake for East Asia, Russia, and beyond.

