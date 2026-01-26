North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons: Capabilities, Strategy, and Options for US/South Korea Policy

media release: noon lecture in the Law School’s Lubar Commons (Room 7200)

Terence Roehrig, a lecturer in political science at UW-Madison and professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval War College, will be discussing current tensions related to North Korea's nuclear weapon and missile programs.

Professor Roehrig has written numerous books, articles, and book chapters on Korean and East Asian security issues, North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, the South Korean Navy, deterrence theory, and the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

This talk is sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies and the East Asian Legal Studies Center.