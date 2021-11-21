press release: Kick off the holidays at Hilldale with a North Pole Party! There will be kids’ crafts, Black Friday deal previews, hayrides, visits from Santa and his reindeer, carolers and our holiday tree lighting!

· 3-4:30pm: Mad City Piper performs in the Plaza

· 3-5pm: Meet & Greet & photo op with Madison Ballet dancers from The Nutcracker

· 3-5pm: Free crafts for kids with Creando Explorertorium on the Green

· 3-5:30pm: Pose for photos with Santa and his reindeer (photos are free with donations to the Middleton Outreach Ministry, see website for details)

· 3-5:30pm: Free churro bites & hot chocolate on bartaco’s patio

· 3-6pm: Tractor-pulled hayrides around Hilldale

· 3-6pm: Shop Black Friday preview sales

· 4-6pm: Free hot chocolate from Crescendo in the Plaza

· 5-7pm: Dickens Carolers perform in the Plaza

· 6pm: Holiday tree lighting ceremony

For a full list of event details, click here.