media release: North Star Dance Theatre’s inaugural summer season presents Dawn, an evening of original ballet and contemporary works featuring choreographers Christopher B. Aponte, Jacob Ashley, Rachelle Butler-Fochs, Bri Lucey, and Malachi Squires. Dawn explores moments of human connection inviting audiences to experience stories that unfold through movement featuring a company of professional dancers with deep ties to the Madison community curated by Artistic Directors Shannon Quirk and Malachi Squires. Come support some of your favorite dancers or experience the power of live ballet for the first time and be part of the beginning of an addition to the living tapestry in Madison.

8 pm on 6/26 and 2 and 8 pm, 6/27.