media release: Come to the 1st annual North Star Fest! Saturday, August 14, from 2:00-8:00pm in Pocket Park. The event will feature live music, food trucks, family fun, and a chance to connect with friends and neighbors after a year of not having many opportunities to do that! All are welcome for this FREE event! Hope you’ll join us to “Rock it at Pocket”!

Music by: Frank Martin Busch 2:30 pm, Duke Otherwise 4:30 pm, Travis Agnew Band 6 pm.