press release: $10 advance $15 at the door

"Western Swing From The North!"Expect a range of classic country and "western swing" done in a jazzy style by this five piece Madison, WI band. The North Westerns features a lineup of vocals with twin fiddles, steel guitar, electric guitar, and acoustic rhythm guitar. Jazzed up arrangements of Hank Williams and Bob Wills classics mixed with swing era jazz standards will be played!

David Heuring: Vocals and Rhythm GuitarShea Henry: ViolinChris Ruppenthal: Electric GuitarMark Roeder: Steel Guitar and ViolinMike Steen: Upright Bass