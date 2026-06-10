media release: JULY 24 - 25- 26 and OCTOBER 9 - 10 - 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Welcome to North Woods Art Tour, your gateway to artistic exploration in the heart of nature's beauty! Our studio tours, held twice yearly in July and October, offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the creative process firsthand. Explore the world of art as you visit artist studios, interact with creators, and witness their craft come to life.

From captivating paintings to intricate sculptures, the North Woods Art Tour invites you to connect directly with artists, explore their studios, and witness their creative process unfold. Each visit is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of art and even bring home a unique piece inspired by the serene beauty of the Wisconsin North Woods.

All tour stops are accessible to the public during designated hours. Additionally, many artists may have studios open year-round by appointment. This website and our brochure are both good resources to contact artists to set up a visit.

The North Woods Art Tour is completely free for all visitors. Come and enjoy the art without any cost!