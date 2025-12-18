North Woods Nonsense

media release: Written by Andrew Ross; directed by Jayme Shimooka, Charly Sparks, & Sarah Barnard.

tudio Dansu’s Acting Students invite you to Moose Bottom Lake for a hilarious mystery full of chaos, conspiracies, and… Bigfoot?!

When a small-town handyman publishes a completely fabricated tabloid story about a Sasquatch kidnapping, the rumor spreads faster than a forest fire. Soon, bumbling politicians, nosy reporters, and eccentric hotel guests all descend on the rundown lodge, each determined to uncover the truth.

With fast-paced comedy, quirky characters, and outrageous misunderstandings, this production promises big laughs — and maybe even a Bigfoot sighting.

Performed on the Drury Stage