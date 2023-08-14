media release: The city of Madison Planning Division would like to invite you to Northeast Area Connect events to enjoy free ice cream, firetruck tours, therapy animals, face painting, and other fun games and activities. You can also receive a free meal catered by La Taguara if you take a survey! Your feedback will help guide $200,000 in federal funding for near-term, physical improvements in both the Sandburg and Burke Heights neighborhoods ($400,000 total).

Your voice matters! Join us and be an integral part of the Northeast Area Plan. Both events will be catered by LA TAGUARA.

August 14th at Reindahl Park | 5:00-7:00 PM

August 16th at Sycamore Park | 5:00-7:00 PM