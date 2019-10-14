Northern Harmony

press release: Based in Vermont, director Larry Gordon brings ten brilliant musicians for an evening of harmony singing styles from around the globe: South African songs and dances, traditional music from Corsica, Georgia & the Balkans, American shape-note singing, and renaissance works.

7:30pm-9:30pm, Monday, October 14, Gates of Heaven, 302 E Gorham St.

Admission Sliding scale $5-$15 at the door.