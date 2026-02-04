Northern Comfort, The Grazers, SpareTime Bluegrass Band, Bluegrass Jam

media release: The hills of southern Wisconsin are set to ring with the sounds of banjos and fiddles as the Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Jamboree officially returns on March 21, 2026.

2026 Highlights Include:

Open jam from noon until 1:30.

Three SWBMAI member bands perform from 1:40 – 4:30: Northern Comfort, The Grazers and SpareTime Bluegrass Band

Also included: 50/50 raffle, silent auction…and more!

Bring your instruments, dancing shoes and love of music & community to the Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI, 53704.

Suggested $10 donation.