press release: The NorthSide Artists Group (NSAG) invites you to its fall exhibit at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. Photography, drawing, mixed media and painting will be displayed in the lobby and hallway Sept. 13‒Oct. 18.

Our goal is to create a community of artists who work together and respect and support one another in our creative endeavors, as well as to provide opportunities for local artists to share their artwork with the community.

Are you an artist of any level from beginner to professional? Would you like to share your work with the community? Please join us. The NorthSide Artists Group was founded in 2005 and is open to all artists who live, work or volunteer on the north side. In addition to regular exhibits at area venues, we also hold membership meetings, a summer event and occasional receptions.

For more information, go to northside-art.org or our Facebook page.