Northside Arts Collective Social

(past pick) The Northside Artists Group, founded in 2005 with a focus on the visual arts, has been reborn as the Northside Arts Collective, with an expanded mission including the literary and performing arts. The new co-leaders of the organization are Our Vibrant Community founder Rhiannon Gurley and SmereTactics founder Sara Meredith; the team is currently conducting a survey (tinyurl.com/northsideartssurvey) of what north-side creatives are interested in. The survey results will be discussed at the first NAC Arts Social, where you can also learn more about the collective and how to become a member.

media release: Madison's northside contains a wealth of diversity and natural habitats which are ideal conditions for a range of creative skills to develop. The Northside Arts Collective (NAC) exists to better highlight the arts community that already exists on the northside and to strengthen creative opportunities. To help fulfill this mission, NAC needs altruistic volunteers for community-enhancing projects. With your help, you get to actively take initiative while still only taking on what you are able to based on your availability and skills.

Currently, NAC has four major projects underway that are seeking community volunteers. The first are quarterly art related workshops at the Goodwill Northside Community Room. Creative individuals will have the chance to use the intimate space to share their talents and expertise with the community. If you are interested in presenting as well, see contact information below for more information.

Another project NAC is undertaking is the Northside Farmers’ Market. NAC will host a table and provide volunteers the opportunity to demonstrate your art form, whether it’s visual art, readings of poetry, playing an instrument, etc. The table will also offer a space for open discussion about community needs and what people want to see from the NAC.

Additionally, NAC is also planning an art exhibition at Warner Park this October. For the past 10 years the exhibition has showcased art created by adults. To better represent the demographic of the northside community this year’s exhibition will be dedicated to celebrating teen artists and their creative endeavors. The theme of this exhibition is ‘Northside Reflections’. Email NAC to submit ready to hang art to the exhibition.

The fourth project is quarterly art socials. NAC’s next art social is on May 3, 7 pm at the Bierock. All are welcome, no registration required. Come to enjoy an atmosphere for creative like-minds to network and cultivate encouragement, ideas, and collaborative opportunities. The summer social will be on August 3, 7p at the Tenney Park Shelter.

Besides these developing projects, NAC has been uniting the arts in other ways. They give shout-outs to spotlight local art-related businesses and events on the northside. The collective believes that the community flourishes when diverse creative events are highlighted and promoted. Making the community more aware means more opportunities for art, music, dance, and other performing arts.

To help make a difference contact Organizer, Rhiannon Gurley and Asst. Organizer, Sara Meredith at madisonnorthsidearts@gmail.com

Follow NAC: fb.com/madisonnorthsidearts