Northside Arts Collective Social

media release: Madison's northside contains a wealth of diversity and natural habitats which are ideal conditions for a range of creative skills to develop. The Northside Arts Collective (NAC) exists to better highlight the arts community that already exists on the northside and to strengthen creative opportunities. NAC is a rebranding of the Northside Artists Group (NSAG) which was founded in 2005 to foster a community of visual artists that work collectively for resources and support. NSAG spent years dedicated to the visual artists, and now it’s time to pass the torch. Rhiannon Gurley and Sara Meredith are the new co-leads, with a new broader mission to strengthen and connect the Northside's arts community.

The collective believes that the community would flourish when diverse creative events are highlighted and promoted. Making the community more aware means more opportunities for art, music, dance, and other performing arts. The NAC aims to cultivate creative engagement that is molded to the residents’ needs, whether that be creating these opportunities or informing the public of them.

Rhiannon Gurley, M.S. is the founder of Our Vibrant Community, a social enterprise that initiates arts-based development for all ages to ensure access and empowerment for the community’s well-being. She brought Sara Meredith, founder of SmereTactics, an interdisciplinary artist and biodiversity advocate for her expertise and knowledge of the northside area. Both artivists are based on the northside of Madison and are seeking to grow the NAC team.

Instead of taking a passive approach, NAC membership means that you get to choose the project that interests you. Projects could range from art exhibitions, open mics, outdoor concerts, etc. Membership structure is action oriented in order to implement needed initiatives to build community. Individuals in the arts are invited to NAC first Arts Social to learn about vision projects and to meet likeminds. This social will be on Thursday, December 2, 7pm at Bierock in Madison. If you would like to get contribute your skills, contact Rhiannon & Sara via northsidearts@gmail.com

Complete the survey to help construct your vision of the northside:

https://tinyurl.com/northsideartssurvey