Northside Community Dinner
to
Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: We are excited to share that Madison Community Policing Foundation is sponsoring a community dinner from the Northside's Kingdom Restaurant next Thursday in an event for immigrant and refugee residents. This will be our Northside Community Policing Advisory Board's first community event, put on in partnership with Public Health Madison & Dane County, African Center for Community Development, Inc, Vera Court Neighborhood Center, and Madison Police Department's North District. We hope to welcome many refugee and immigrant residents from around Madison and Dane County, as well as residents of the Northside, as we build community and discuss issues of health and safety.