From Ald. Myadze's blog:

Dear Constituents,

We are thrilled to invite you to the upcoming Northside Community Resource Fair, a fantastic opportunity to bring city resources directly to the heart of our community. At this event, we aim to meet people where they are, ensuring everyone has access to valuable information and services provided by the City of Madison.

Thursday, February 8, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Warner Park Community Recreation Center (WPCRC), Community Rooms 2 & 3, 1625 Northport Dr., Madison, WI 53704

What to Expect:

City Services Showcase: Learn more about various agencies and the services they offer to residents.

Free Pizza: Enjoy complimentary pizza slices starting at 6 p.m. — because great conversations are always better with a slice in hand!

Highlighted City Resources:

Health Services: Get free COVID and flu vaccines for those without insurance or kids with Badgercare.

Voting Information: Stay informed about local voting processes and opportunities to engage in our community's decisions.

Imagination Center at Reindahl Park: Get the latest information about Imagination Center at Reindahl park and ask questions.

Sustainability Initiatives: Explore how the city is working towards a more sustainable future and grant opportunities.

Metro Transit: Learn about public transportation options to make getting around easier and learn more about the North/South BRT. You can ask questions and give feedback about the current system.

Small Business Support: Access resources for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Northeast Area Plan: Stay informed about developments and plans for our community's future.

Police and Public Safety: Engage with local law enforcement and learn about public safety initiatives.

This community-focused event is made possible by the dedication of District 18 Alder Charles Myadze. For any inquiries, you can reach Alder Myadze at district18@cityofmadison.com.

Let's come together at the Northside Community Resource Fair, strengthen our community bonds, and empower ourselves with valuable information. Your presence is crucial as we collectively build a better and more connected Northside!

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Sincerely,

Alder Charles Myadze