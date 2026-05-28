Northside Food Cart Fest
to
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for Northside Food Cart Fest, in partnership with FEED Kitchen, outside Warner Park Community Recreation Center! We'll have a bounce house, balloon twister, face painters, music and of course, food carts! No registration is required for this family-friendly event. Food tickets will be available for purchase.
Interested in participating as a food vendor?
- Complete the Vendor Participation Inquiry Survey(external)
- Contact Marquis Sanders, msanders@cityofmadison.com
Info
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
Food & Drink