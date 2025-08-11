Northside Food Plan Input Session

media release:Dane County Food Action Plan update

We're currently in the midst of our community engagement phase, which wraps up in October. This phase is centered around getting out into the community, familiarizing people with the project and getting their input into the issues they care the most about as it relates to food. After this phase we will begin Drafting the Food Action Plan and Policy Recommendations, using the input from the community engagement and literature review phases.

Here's a look at what we've been up to to make sure your voice is heard:

What We've Been Doing:

We've been hosting lots of informational events, including our project launch, stakeholder meetings, and "State of the Food System" presentations. You might have seen us tabling at dozens of events across Dane County, actively listening and collecting your direct input on the food planning process. Partnering Up: We've also been distributing funds to community organizations. This helps them run their own engagement activities, ensuring we're reaching diverse groups with culturally relevant outreach. Some of our partner organizations include Kennedy Heights, Lussier Center, Project Home, Sustain Dane, Dane Buy Local, Dane County Farmers Market, Rooted, Northside Planning Council, and others.

Edible Landscapes: Exploring how we can grow more food in our shared spaces.

Exploring how we can grow more food in our shared spaces. Commercial Rent Prices: Tackling the high costs and complexities food entrepreneurs face with commercial spaces.

Tackling the high costs and complexities food entrepreneurs face with commercial spaces. Workforce Benefits: Looking at ways to improve conditions and support for food sector workers.

Looking at ways to improve conditions and support for food sector workers. Food Resource Management: Focusing on reducing food waste and improving how food is recovered and distributed.

Get Involved & Share Your Voice!

Your input is shaping this plan. Here are ways you can still contribute and help spread the word: