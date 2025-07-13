Northside TownCenter Block Party

media release: Mark your calendar because the Northside TownCenter, home of Willy Street Co-op North, is throwing the kind of neighborhood bash that summer dreams are made of. On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the plaza will come alive for a massive community block party, uniting local businesses, food trucks, and families for a celebration of food, fun, and community connection.

Anchored by the Northside Farmers Market and hosted in partnership with local organizations, this event will be one of Madison’s most vibrant community gatherings of the year. Whether looking for deep discounts, kid-friendly activities, or just a reason to be outside with good people and great food, Madison's Northside TownCenter welcomes everyone.

WHAT TO EXPECT: A BLOCK PARTY WITH REAL SUBSTANCE

Four Must-Try Food Trucks: We Got Soul, MexSal Mobile, Little Sister Cookies, and KC Taste will bring bold flavors, from soul food to sweets and everything in between.

Pop-Up Sales & Limited Discounts at NTC businesses.

Family & Kid-Focused Activities: Face painting, yard games with prizes, pull-up bar challenges, and free samples will be available for kids of all ages. Cool Bike North will also host free bike safety checks.

Musical Talent:

Eric De Los Santos: Better known as the Madison Marimba Man, Eric De Los Santos is a professional marimba player who is often spotted busking on State St.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Eric has made Madison his home since 2014. It wasn’t until he was 11 years old when Eric began formal music training with the middle school band program. Eric’s journey through learning and mastering marimba went into high gear in the summers of 1997, 1998 and 1999 when he was recruited and competed with the Pioneer Drum and Bugle Corps.

Along with several solo performances, Eric is a part of the Beni Daiko Taiko group and Toco Beach Steel Pan – both based out of Madison.

Jeff Burkhart is a songwriter and performer who has been featured on PBS Wisconsin, and has performed at the Waterfront Festival, High Noon Saloon, Willy Street Fair, The Bur Oak, Harmony Bar, and many other venues.

Growing up in small town Indiana, he cut class to find adventures on the back roads, bounced around in North Carolina for a couple of years, then landed in Madison WI, where he found many great musical collaborators in various bands playing locally and regionally at coffee shops, barrooms, taverns and outdoor festivals.

The Dirty Shirts’ album Two-Dollar Turpentine is a Madison honky-tonk classic of his original songs and was selected as one of the best albums of the year by Isthmus in 2010.

His latest album, Just a Kid was entirely self-recorded in a beautifully open old warehouse on the near eastside of Madison and was released in April of 2022.

Plus, bring non-perishable items to donate to the River Food Pantry.