The Northwood Clinic Housewarming

media release: We’re so excited to finally welcome you into our home! After a year of renovations, we’re ready to celebrate with our community.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1081974030454220/

October 11, 4–9 PM, 402 La Belle Ln, Monona

Parking: Please use Sylvan Lane (side street)

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Food: Community Potluck—bring a favorite dish/drink (sweet/savory, alcoholic/non-alcoholic) plus napkins, cutlery, cups and paper plates

Bonus: Jamaican cuisine catered (main dishes: beef & chicken)

Evening Highlights

5:30 PM – Sponsored OCB Teamwear Kit handout

6:00 PM – Ribbon Cutting of our new 20x24 foot building, The Northwood Clinic

Food, drinks, and music throughout the evening

Video and photography will capture this milestone occasion

Housewarming Gifts (optional):

Gift cards to any hardware store (Home Depot/Menards) OR a donation to The Zinovae Foundation

Gift cards to frequented retail/grocery stores (Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Pick ’n Save, Woodman’s, Kwik Trip) OR a donation to The Zinovae Foundation

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Note: If you do not plan on attending, please fill out the form and leave your details to stay up to date regarding the impact The Zinovae Foundation is making in the community!