media release: The Northwoods League and The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game will be held at Warner Park on July 11, 2026. Game time is 7:05 pm.

Northwoods League Softball will have six teams during the 2026 season. The All-Star teams will be composed of three teams each, members of the Madison Night Mares, La Crosse Steam, and the Wausau Ignite on one team, and players from the Grand Forks Spitfires, Mankato Habaneros, and the Minot Honeybees on the other.

The All-Star Game will also feature a Home Run Challenge, which will be played bracket-style with eight players, starting at 5:30 pm.

“Hosting the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game is an incredible opportunity for the Madison community,” said Night Mares and Mallards General Manager Samantha Rubin. “We will be showcasing the best talent in Northwoods League softball, as well as creating an amazing environment for youth softball. With the Night Mares Turf Classic running alongside the festivities, we’re excited to create an environment where young players can see what’s possible at the next level!”

Also: Join Isthmus Dance Collective and the DELVE 2026 Cohort for a re-staging of Alyssa Ayen’s “Patchwork” before the Night Mares ALL STAR GAME! Half of ticket sales with this link go to supporting DELVE 2028, and our community gets ideal seats, together, in section 104