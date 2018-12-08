Norwegian Bake Sale

to Google Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 iCalendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00

Trinity Lutheran Church 1904 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Sons of Norway–Idun Lodge is holding a Bake Sale THIS SATURDAY, December 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Winnebago & First Streets, from 9am to noon - or until we run out. So come and stock up on lefse and baked goodies to have on hand or give for Christmas. There will also be coffee and juice for those of you who want to sit a while to enjoy your purchases. Join us in the basement Fellowship Hall...accessible via the Winnebago entrance ramp and elevator inside. Come early for the best selection!

Info
Trinity Lutheran Church 1904 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Food & Drink
608-277-8190
to Google Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00 iCalendar - Norwegian Bake Sale - 2018-12-08 09:00:00