Norwegian Genealogy

press release: Jerry Paulson has been doing genealogical research for over forty years. Jerry had an opportunity to work as a volunteer with Gerhard Naeseth in the early 1990’s, helping create one of the first computer databases for Norwegian-American genealogy. Among the many classes he has taught, Jerry offered genealogical instruction for over 25 years at Madison Area Technical College for adult continuing education. He now leads classes in Beginning Genealogy and Writing Your Family History at our Center, as well as a multitude of seminars for community groups, lag and stevne meetings, and museums associated with Norwegian-American heritage and culture. For nearly a decade, Jerry has been accompanying groups of researchers to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City.

Jerry will provide 4 lectures on how to research Norwegian family history online and through traditional resources.

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $30 includes a box lunch.