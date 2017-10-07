Norwegian Specialties Food Sale

press release: Saturday, October 7, 9am - noon (or until gone!). Bristol Lutheran Church - 6835 Hwy. N, Sun Prairie -- (608) 837-6093 - Handicap accessible.

The Norwegian Specialties include: Julekake; Krumkake; Lefse; Mandelkake; Pecan Tassies; Rosettes; Sandbakkles; Rommegrot; Sot Suppe

This is an annual event. The church is located just north of Sun Prairie on Hwy. N - look for the white fence! Cash or check only. Seed money provided by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Profits will go to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Shelter from the Storm Ministries.