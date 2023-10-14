media release: Prepare for Halloween chills and thrills with our kickoff for the Duck Soup Cinema season. "Nosferatu" features some of the most iconic vampire imagery in film history, despite being an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” F.W. Murnau (“Sunrise,” “The Last Laugh”) directs a legendary performance by Max Schreck as the sinister Count Orlok. The Count leaves death in his wake as he journeys from his castle in Transylvania to prey upon the good people of Wisborg. Murnau's visionary direction crafts a hauntingly atmospheric spectacle, captivating audiences with a macabre ballet of fear and fascination. As a result, "Nosferatu" remains an immortal landmark in cinematic history.

Costumes welcome.

35mm film print provided by Kino-Lorber.

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Vaudeville: James the Magician

Preshow lobby entertainment: Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard