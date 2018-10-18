Nostalgia for the Light

Google Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Chile | 90 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Patricio Guzmán

Thurs October 18 | 7:00 PM

In Chile’s Atacama Desert, astronomers peer deep into the cosmos in search for answers concerning the origins of life. Nearby, a group of women sift through the sand searching for body parts of loved ones, dumped unceremoniously by Pinochet’s regime. 

"The filmmaker's masterpiece, an exquisitely filmed, poetically written meditation on how past and present fuse in humanity's most unresolved questions." - Ann Hornaday (Washington Post) 

Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nostalgia for the Light - 2018-10-18 19:00:00