Nostalgia for the Light

press release: Chile | 90 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Patricio Guzmán

Thurs October 18 | 7:00 PM

In Chile’s Atacama Desert, astronomers peer deep into the cosmos in search for answers concerning the origins of life. Nearby, a group of women sift through the sand searching for body parts of loved ones, dumped unceremoniously by Pinochet’s regime.

"The filmmaker's masterpiece, an exquisitely filmed, poetically written meditation on how past and present fuse in humanity's most unresolved questions." - Ann Hornaday (Washington Post)