media release: Started in 2018, Not Another D&D Podcast is an actual-play D&D podcast hosted by Brian Murphy, Emily Axford, Jake Hurwitz and Caldwell Tanner.

Since then, the team has created a variety of actual-play campaigns, as well as numerous other series such as DUNGEON COURT and 8-BIT BOOK CLUB. They also occasionally hit the road and play D&D live on stage .