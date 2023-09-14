Not Another D&D Podcast

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Started in 2018, Not Another D&D Podcast is an actual-play D&D podcast hosted by Brian Murphy, Emily Axford, Jake Hurwitz and Caldwell Tanner.

Since then, the team has created a variety of actual-play campaigns, as well as numerous other series such as DUNGEON COURT and 8-BIT BOOK CLUB. They also occasionally hit the road and play D&D live on stage .

Spoken Word
608-241-8633
