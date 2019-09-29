Not Just Another Grand Opening

press release: We've got two rockin' new community buildings. And a whole lot of people to thank for it. Let's celebrate! Sunday, September 29, 2019 // 12 – 4pm

International performances provided by Overture's Kids in the Rotunda: 12-12:20 pm // Wisconsin Dells Singers; 12:25-12:45 pm // Zhong Yi Kung Fu; 1-1:45 pm // Panchromatic Steel; 2-2:45 pm // Mt Zion Children's Choir; 3-3:45 pm // Golpe Tierra

Plus: Local food carts; Community resource information; STEAM themed kid-friendly activities; Tour Ironworks + Brassworks buildings

Free admission. Everyone is welcome. Food + beverage for purchase. Questions? Jon Lica, Corporate Giving Manager at jon@goodmancenter.org or 608.204.8033.

More on the performers

Wisconsin Dells Singers: The South Central Wisconsin area has been home to the Ho-Chunk people for generations. Enjoy the drumming, dancing and traditional clothing that shine a light on the Ho-Chunk Nation and celebrate the beauty of this culture.

Zhong Yi Kung Fu: Experience the fun and excitement of a traditional Lion Dance in the Sar Ping style of the art form. Presented by local martial arts club Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association, this performances is sure to amaze the audience with fanciful costumes and spirited dance moves. Watch them perform.

Panchromatic Steel: Playing authentic island calypso, jazz and familiar hits on steel drums, the music of Panchromatic Steel brightens any day. The steel drum, or “steel pan,” is the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago: a small but culturally rich island nation in the south Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela. Panchromatic Steel puts on a show that is creative and artful while being fun, danceable and accessible to virtually everyone. Watch them perform.

Mt Zion Children’s Choir: The Children’s Choir serves as a “training ground” for the music ministry at Mount Zion. They are introduced to the ministry by learning interactive music, the beginning harmony structures and rhythms, choir discipline and choir decorum. Enjoy beautiful gospel songs from this young group of talented performers.

Golpe Tierra: The irresistible acoustic groove of Golpe Tierra bases its sound on the philosophy that, when we come together in music and dance to “beat the earth,” we are celebrating community. Employing the traditional Afro-Peruvian guitar-bass-cajón set-up, this uniquely-presented original and traditional music is sure to get you out of your seat to dance! Watch them perform.