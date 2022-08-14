press release: This show is an inventive blend of sketch comedy by comedians Edward Bell, Austin Black, and Derek Walton. Not Made for TV is an internet sketch comedy series and live show based in Denver, Colorado, that is now making its way to comedy festivals and road venues. The group regularly releases sketch comedy on their YouTube and social channels, and they are all standup comedians in their own right. Their live show is one not to miss and is a mixture of standup and sketch for our last show at the Bur Oak during Madison Comedy Week!

Hosted by Edward Bell, Austin Black, and Derek Walton

Featuring Mohammed Mohammed, Grant Moore, Allie Lindsay, and David Lonstein

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!