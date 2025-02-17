media release: NOT MY PRESIDENT(!)'S DAY NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH AT NOON, FOWARD STATUE, STATE CAPITOL SQUARE

Marching, speaking, networking, lit and informational resources (including guides and plans for what comes next), freebies, make signs, take signs, make friends! Get off of the dead internet full of bots and opps and meet *real* people - in person. Don't let anonymous people on social media gaslight you, you're not alone in KNOWING how messed up this all is! Come to connect and gather resources, tools, and plans for winning the fight against Fascism here and now - because we WON'T let it