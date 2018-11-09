Not So Silent Auction

press release: Tenant Resource Center Fall Silent Auction will take place on Friday November 9th from 5-8pm at the Brink Lounge 701 E Washington Ave.

Join us to interact with supporters of our programs, find out more about our new space and our work, and have a great time while helping support the Tenant Resource Center. This year’s we are inviting you to Come Meet the New Board and Staff. Our goal is to raise $15,000 that will be used for empowering the community to obtain and maintain quality affordable housing . Your involvement will help our programs be open to even more people that need it.

By giving to this annual event you'll be supporting the Tenant Resource Center and helping us provide housing assistance and education to members of our community. We ask that you consider donating at https:// tenantresourcecenter. nationbuilder.com/donate . We are accepting cash donations as well as in-kind donations of goods or services. Feel free to contribute what you’re comfortable with as all amounts are appreciated.

We hope that we can count on you to help support our cause. If you would like to donate an item to our silent auction or if you have any questions or concerns in the meantime, please contact us at board@tenantresourcecenter.org .