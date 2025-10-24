NOTD
to
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Get ready to sing your heart out with NOTD this October! With billions of streams and chart-topping collabs with artists like Bea Miller, Astrid S, and Felix Jaehn, NOTD has gone from viral remix kings to global dance-pop superstars. Don’t miss your chance to catch them live at Liquid for a night of massive hooks, feel-good energy, and nonstop dancing!
