media release: Introducing Notes & Narratives: Gustav Mahler’s ‘Das Lied von der Erde’ (‘The Song of the Earth’) conducted by Kyle Knox, featuring vocalists Chaz’men Williams-Ali & Mary Mackenzie

Date: March 22nd, 2025

Time: Cocktail Hour begins at 6:00 PM, Performance to follow

Location: The WYSO Center for Music

Price: $99/guest

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the WYSO Center for Music as we present “Notes & Narratives,” a unique benefit performance celebrating the intersection of music, storytelling, and artistic collaboration. This year’s program will spotlight Gustav Mahler’s emotionally profound Das Lied von der Erde, blending live performance with rich historical and artistic context.

Cocktail Hour:

The evening begins with an elegant cocktail and socializing hour, featuring signature beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Mingle with fellow arts supporters in the inspiring setting of the WYSO Center for Music.

Part One: Narratives:

WYSO Music Director Kyle Knox will lead an engaging discussion on the story behind Mahler’s masterpiece, Das Lied von der Erde. Discover the emotional and historical inspirations that shaped this symphony. Deepening the experience, brief musical motifs and sections will be interwoven throughout Maestro Knox’s presentation, offering a taste of the musical journey to come.

Part Two: Notes:

The evening culminates with a full performance of Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde, featuring powerhouse vocalists Chaz’men Williams-Ali and Mary Mackenzie. This side-by-side performance unites the talents of WYSO’s young musicians with members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, bringing Mahler’s emotionally charged masterpiece to life in an unforgettable collaboration.