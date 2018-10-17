press release: When a young man disappears in the middle of New York City, his friends try to piece together the mystery using the scant clues left behind in his diary. Notes on an Appearance looks for meaning in the scraps and ephemera that evince our lives, while also poking deadpan fun at the rarified New York art world in which its characters—and the film itself—traffic. Directed with Bressonian cool by first-timer Rick D’Ambrose, this downtown L’Avventura ranks among the most elegant and stylistically fresh American debuts in recent memory. “A feature debut that proceeds with forthright intelligence, moving in the exact thrilling and wonderfully bewildering manner that D’Ambrose wishes” (The Film Stage). Preceded by a short film.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.