Nothing More, Catch Your Breath, Archers, Doobie

media release: Boundary-pushing 3x-Grammy-nominated outfit NOTHING MORE recently achieved a new career milestone when “HOUSE ON SAND” (feat. Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail) became the third single from their critically acclaimed CARNAL album via Better Noise Music to hit the #1 spot on the Billboard “Mainstream Rock Airplay” and Mediabase “Active Rock” charts following “ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman)” and “IF IT DOESN’T HURT.”

May 13, NOTHING MORE—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver(bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—announced new headlining shows throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. The dates the U.S. and Canada shows, with support by Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie, include a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on March 1, 2026.

This touring news from one of rock’s most electrifying bands comes as the deluxe edition of CARNAL (DELUXE) will physically be available on CD and vinyl this Friday, May 16. It was originally released across all digital outlets on March 28 via Better Noise Music.

CARNAL (DELUXE) adds on five bonus tracks, including a new version of the bracing “FREEFALL,” featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry, available now on all digital outlets, while the moving video can be seen on Better Noise Music’s official YouTube page. In connection with the song and video release, the band is featuring pet-related merchandise on its official website, with a portion of proceeds supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors. Additionally, a donation link is included in the video, allowing for donations to be made directly to the organization’s website.

Four other bonus tracks on CARNAL (DELUXE) include a live version of the “ANGEL SONG” recorded from the band’s set at Aftershock Festival 2024 where NOTHING MORE was joined onstage by guest vocalist David Draiman of Disturbed; two remixed songs from Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria) and Justin “JD” Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White); plus a new song that was released February 7, “WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE.”

CARNAL underlines NOTHING MORE’s full-on assault with soaring melodies and unique soundscapes in songs that unflinchingly embrace raw emotion, which to date amassed 133 million streams. The album received praise for being “one of the band's most eclectic releases to date” (Blabbermouth) and having 15 “energized rock anthems that capture the band's infectious live prowess” (Knotfest).