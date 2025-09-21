media release: On Sunday, September 21st, the Sherlockian reading group, The Notorious Canary-Trainers of Madison Wisconsin (which just celebrated their 56th anniversary) will host Daniel Nale, Captain of Investigative Services at our upcoming September meeting. He will discuss the latest real-world technology and mystery-solving techniques and how they may apply to some of the types of crimes that it used to require a genius detective like Sherlock Holmes to solve.

The group will also conduct its usual story discussion on classic Sherlockian short-story, The Adventure of the Red Circle, first published in 1911 after Captain Nale's talk. Our events are always open to the public (and you don't need to have read the story to join us).

The meeting will begin at 3 PM in the Fitchburg Library's second floor meeting room at 5530 Lacy Road and will last approximately 90 minutes.

For more information, visit www.canarytrainers.com for contact information and details.