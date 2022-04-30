Notre Musique

press release: France, Switzerland | 2004 | 35mm | 80 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean-Luc Godard; Cast: Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Jean-Luc Godard

Inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy, Godard has crafted a brilliant three-part examination of the contemporary war-ravaged world and its politics using both fictional and documentary footage. Beginning with a hellish montage of war images from 1940 to the present, the film moves into a section set at an artists’ conference in modern-day Sarajevo (where Godard himself has come to participate) and concludes with a surreal final section set in an ambiguous paradise. 35mm print courtesy Yale Film Archive. Preceded by Stan Brakhage’s The Dante Quartet (1987, 35mm, 6 min.). Presented in conjunction with UW Madison’s “Dante After Dante” conference, April 28-22, and with the additional support of the UW’s Department of French and Italian, the Center for European Studies, and the Anonymous Fund.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.