Nourishing Wisconsin

media release: REAP Food Group and FairShare CSA Coalition are hosting a Farm to Institution conference in Madison, WI on November 10 and 11, 2025.

We’re scaling up local food procurement by bringing together producers and buyers from across the state to build community knowledge and identify gaps for wholesale distribution to regional institutions. We’re lucky to have so many field experts in the state, and are excited to bring the community together for a day of learning!

Located at Madison College's Truax Campus on November 10, sessions include topics like production planning, wholesale business pathways, and relationship-building with time set aside for a local lunch and networking. The following day, November 11th, will include a tour of the FoodShed Partnership building on Wright Street.

Registration for the conference is $40.