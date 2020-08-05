ONLINE: Novel Covers and Crops for Organic Agriculture
press release: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute is a hosting a free Virtual Field Day on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, 1-3 pm!
Novel Covers and Crops for Organic Agriculture
MFAI’s Agroecologist and Agronomist are teaming up to share their 2020 field research!
Agenda with Topics and Q&A time:
1:00 – 1:05 pm Introduction
MFAI Research Farm Tour
1:05 – 1:25 pm Soybean + Rye Interseeding Trial
1:25 – 1:40 pm Q&A
1:40 – 2:00 pm Grain Hemp Trial
2:00 – 2:15 pm Q&A
2:15 – 2:35 pm Summer Cover Crops Trial
2:35 – 2:50 pm Q&A
2:50 – 3:00 pm Concluding Remarks & Adjourn
Please register online to reserve your spot and to gain access to materials Register Online HERE.
Field Day Details including Presenters Available Here at www.michaelfields.org