A Novel Event

media release: Arcadia Books welcomes a panel discussion with four Little Creek Press novelists to discuss their newest books, writing and publishing. The discussion will be followed by some time for Q&A. Novelists include: Sue Berg, author of the Driftless series including "Driftless Insurrection"; Sara Rath, author of the Star Lake series, including "Accidental Summer"; R.T. Lund, author of a Lake Superior trilogy including "The Ghost"; and nonfiction author Mike McCabe debuting his first novel, "Miracles Along County Q". A book signing will follow.