Novel Folly (EP release), Wurk, Harold "Fro" Davis & Eddie Campell

media release:

Novel Folly is a five-piece, independent, genre-fluid group based in Madison, WI. Drawing from eclectic backgrounds in jazz, funk, Afro-Cuban, and classical/contemporary music, Novel Folly explores the liminal space between genres and packages it with catchy pop vocals and danceable anthems. Luna Pluer (vox), Mark Goodden, (keys – BA UW Madison), Jordan Kowalski (drums – MM University of Miami), and Grant Blaschka (bass – MM Hartt School), debuted in 2023 with two live recordings – Patch of Shade and Time Moves – before welcoming Peter Mathistead (winds – BA Luther College) into the project as a main creative voice. Interested in connecting deeply with their audience, Novel Folly brings a certain approachability for listeners to enjoy styles they might haven’t heard before by combining them with more widely familiar traditions. The group arranges collaboratively (yes, in a basement) with the use of various effects and electronic sounds in complement to traditional acoustic sounds.

Wurk is a 6-piece funk-fusion group which formed in Madison, WI in 2016. Inspired by Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Phish and many others, their innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers offer an impressive blend of jazz fusion, prog rock, jam rock and more, all with the consistent underlying grooves of funk. Wurk has opened for acts including The Motet and Andy Frasco & the U.N. and helped pack venues across Wisconsin. Described by Isthmus Magazine as “summer-jam-perfect” and two-time recipient of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Artist of the Year Award (2019, 2022), Wurk fills the gap between complexity and groove, impressing fans and keeping them dancing all night.

Frank Laufenberg uses his electric guitar to provide funky rhythms and dense chord structure while filling the role of principal songwriter and vocalist. He leads the charge alongside Daniel Haschke (saxophones/flute) who hypes the crowds by leaping off of the stage and spreading his infectious joy to the dance floor. Max Morkri’s blend of solid grooving and intricate drum chops and Jory Carlin’s powerful bass lines glue the band together. Carl Hipenbecker (trumpet/synth/vocals) and Brandon Jensen (keys/synth) offer a diverse range of skills to make each tune fresh and unique. Most of Wurk’s members grew up in Mount Horeb, WI, just west of Madison; their shared background creates the band’s closeness and ability to communicate complicated ideas musically.

Harold Fro Davis and Eddie Campell play instrumental rock that embraces all the flavors of the idiom’s past and present. The music also includes some funky, psychedelic and ambient elements.

Davis is a guitarist and a recent Madison transplant, who was previously active in the New York music scene for 20 years. He has released four recordings: On Your Mark, Get Set … Fro!, The Paisley Album, Surprise Music and Ambiguity – Strum & Drum.

Campell is active in the Madison music scene. He plays drums with Jane Hobson, Vom Bom and others. He also sings and plays guitar in his own band, Dicot.

For more information, visit soundcloud.com/haroldfro or harold_fro on Instagram.