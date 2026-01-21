media release:Novos Caminhos is t he meeting of two leading voices in Brazilian instrumental music: Ian Coury (10-string mandolin) and Igor Souza (7-string guitar). United by their love of choro and samba, they blend technical mastery and creativity to honor tradition while reimagining it for new audiences. Born from an instant musical connection, their collaboration offers original compositions and inventive interpretations of Brazilian classics, with improvisation and modern arrangements that echo global jazz influences.

Novos Caminhos is more than a show, it’s an artistic manifesto celebrating the continuity and evolution of Brazil’s rich musical heritage, inviting listeners on a journey through roots and possibilities that bridge generations and cultures. Their performances aim to deliver a live experience that is deeply Brazilian yet open to the world, captivating diverse audiences from traditional fans to those eager for new sounds.