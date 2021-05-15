ONLINE: Now What? Prose Revision
media release: You’ve sweated through a first draft of your essay or short story, maybe shared it with friends and gotten feedback. Maybe you’ve just read it to your cat. The question is, now what? In this class, we’ll be dipping our toes in the water of revision, looking at tools for taking that first seedling of an idea and helping it grow up strong and healthy—or knowing when to gently return it to the compost pile.
By the end of this 3-hour class, you’ll:
- Learn tools to help you start revising your fiction or creative nonfiction
- Hone your skill at listening to your writing to hear what it needs
- Share a short piece of your writing and get feedback from the class
- Explore what to do when you get stuck—and when to throw in the towel
- Grow your ability to tell if your piece is ready or needs more work
- Connect with a community of other writers
