NowRitmo DJs
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: ES HORA DE PONERTE FREAKY / BUY TIX AT NOCHEDEVIBRASSINTI.COM
You’ll have a scary good time perreando a la musica de Bad Bunny, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, J Balvin, Karol G, Myke Towers, Mora, Omar Courtz, Jay Wheeler, Tainy, Ozuna, Sech, y más hits del reggaeton!
Sounds by @nowritmo’s DJ team
Síguenos @nochedevibrassinti
Info
Chris Lotten
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music