RSVP for Full Moon Glow Float

media release: Paddle Lake Mendota under the full moon with lanterns! 8 pm, July 21, meet at the Outdoor UW Office at Memorial Union to paddle out to Picnic Point and back together. Registrations due by Sunday, July 14, at 11:59pm at https://charity.pledgeit.org/wayfarers2024glowfloat

Cost: $30 for kayak rental or bring your own.

Join the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin's Wayfarers in collaboration with Outdoor UW for a unique paddling experience. Explore Lake Mendota on a full moon evening in July using single and tandem kayaks. Outdoor UW paddling guides will lead us over to Picnic Point to enjoy the evening with new and old friends alike.