NRF Wayfarers Volunteer Workday

media release: Celebrate Public Lands Day with a work party at Sugar River Wetlands! You’ll help collect seeds that will be used to restore habitat for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife. You’ll also meet fellow outdoor and conservation enthusiasts, learn plant identification skills, and hear from an expert from the Wisconsin DNR about ecological restoration.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, September 23, Sugar River Wetlands. Meet at parking lot on Valley Road. Note that Valley Road is currently closed due to a bridge out, but you can still make it to the parking lot from the east on Highway 69. Meeting location pin: https://goo.gl/maps/ SLe7A9eVEotkb5VEA

RSVP to Soumi Gaddameedi soumi.gaddameedi@ wisconservation.org.

Event hosted by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s Wayfarers young adults group https://www.wisconservation. org/wayfarers/

Cost: Free. Equipment and supplies will be provided.