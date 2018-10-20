Nuestro Mundo Fundraiser
Barnes & Noble-East Towne #1 East Towne Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Nuestro Mundo Book Fair - Oct. 20, 2018, all day
The students of Nuestro Mundo elementary will be in store all day to raise money for their school. A percentage of all purchases made in the store and online will help benefit their fundraiser. Come to the East Towne Barnes & Noble and show your support for one of our local, bilingual schools.
